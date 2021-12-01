Medical Moment: protecting your heart

Every year, 600-thousand Americans die of heart disease. It is the leading cause of death for both men and women, but it’s also one of the most preventable.

Doctors say a lot of things can result in the heart’s inability to circulate blood, ranging from coronary disease to obesity to uncontrolled high blood pressure.

Now, a new study from the National Institutes of Health links hydration and heart health. The researchers found those who were not well-hydrated had a higher risk of heart failure 25 years later. The National Academy of Sports Medicine says drinking water is not the only way to stay hydrated.

Twenty-percent of water intake can come from fruits and veggies, and 80-percent can come from beverages. Also, the Journal of the American Heart Association reports that eating plant-based foods can benefit your heart at any age.

A survey done by Massachusetts General Hospital showed that cutting 20-percent of sugar from packaged foods and 40-percent from beverages can prevent more than two-million cardiovascular disease events, 490,000 cardiovascular deaths, and 750,000 diabetes cases in the U.S.

With the holiday season in full swing spending time with family members may bring more than holiday joy. Research says spending time with friends and family can mitigate stress and fend off depression, which are risk factors for heart disease.

