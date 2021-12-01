Local officials make pitch for multi-million dollar grant

North-Central Ind. (WNDU) - A 45-minute presentation made today could bring up to $50 million to north central Indiana.

Today, officials with the north central region—made up of St. Joseph, Elkhart, and Marshall Counties—got their chance to argue for a share of READI grant monies.

A delegation went to Indianapolis to address a READI grant steering committee that will make funding recommendations to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation

The READI grant program is designed to help fund projects that attract, develop, or retain top job talent.

In 2015, the north central region received a $42 million Regional Cities grant for the same purpose. Today’s presentation began with a video of Regional Cities projects perhaps as a reminder that the region is pretty far down the path of population growth progress.

“Recent census data shows South Bend experienced its largest population growth since 1960,” Shannon Cullinan with the University of Notre Dame told steering committee members. “We’re focusing squarely on population growth and talent in our region.”

So where would north central Indiana go from here with up to $50 million in READI grant funds?

Mention was made of planned quality of life projects to expand the Memorial Hospital campus in South Bend, plans to improve the Wellfield Botanical Gardens in Elkhart, and plans for major renovations to the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend.

“That accelerated investment has sparked a true renaissance in our region. The rebirth is inspiring millennials, entrepreneurs, and former residents to come stay and joins in the rebuilding of the communities,’ said Kristin Pruitt with Lake City Bank.

The region has developed a 2030 plan. By that year, the region hopes to see 275 new high tech start up companies, and more than 50 percent of the population to attain post-secondary education.

“We not only have our 2030 plan, but also the buy in, infrastructure, and personnel to keep our stakeholders engaged,” said Cullinan.

Plans call for the READI grant steering committee to make funding recommendations to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation by the end of the year.

17 regions are competing for $500,000,000 in total funding.

Any given region can receive up to $50 million.

