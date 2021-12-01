Advertisement

Leaders donate first teddy bears to ‘Bears in the Air’ program

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local leaders donated the first teddy bears to the South Bend International Airport’s tenth annual “Bears in the Air” program on Tuesday.

The program aims to deliver teddy bears to children in local hospitals just in time for Christmas. After having to host the event virtually last year due to the pandemic, leaders say this year’s program is extra special.

“Ten years in a row, it’s kind of an automatic,” says Abraham Marcus, president of the Airport Authority Board. “We do it because it has been so successful and has grown every year. We’ve been better this year than we were two years ago. And we will probably be better in years to come.”

The official kickoff event is this Friday, Dec. 3, at the South Bend International Airport. You must be 21 or older to attend, and you’ll have to pay a $25 entry fee. If you can’t make it then, you can donate to the program through Dec. 17.

