Irish stand pat at #6 in second-to-last set of CFP rankings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When Notre Dame fans heard the news that their head coach was on the move prior to bowl season -- time stood still. So it’s only right that the team’s sport in the College Football Playoff rankings remained static as well.

After gaining ground in each of the last three weeks, the latest update sees Notre Dame standing pat at #6. Tuesday night during the rankings reveal, the CFP Selection Committee Chair explained what went into the Notre Dame decision this particular week, and how it could change going forward.

“(The) committee was obviously aware of all the coaching changes while we were going through the rankings. This week, (that) didn’t apply because of the games that occurred, and we evaluated based on those games. Once the championship games wrap up, to your point, our protocol does include the ability for the committee to consider a player or coach not being available, and should that have an effect on the outcome of the game -- that can be considered.”

Don’t look now, but the next time the Irish suit up, it could very well be in the playoffs.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.