Irish commits react to Brian Kelly’s departure

By Drew Sanders
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - College football can be a cold game, and perhaps nowhere does it get colder than on the recruiting trail.

Four-star safety commit Nolan Ziegler says that Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman was at his house when the news broke that Brian Kelly would be leaving town.

Fortunately for the Irish, Ziegler has doubled down on his commitment to the University of Notre Dame, posting a pair of tweets in support of the program since the news broke.

The standout safety prospect says his decision ultimately came down to more than just the head coach.

“I committed to the school of Notre Dame, not Coach Kelly or anything else,” says Ziegler. “I knew what would happen, I know coaches can leave, and it’s obviously not what I was expecting -- I didn’t know how much longer he was going to stay but I was not thinking it was going to happen this soon. & so right now, I’m just trying to keep the class together. Just remind the guys to just relax. We’ll figure this thing out... we’ll get through it. “

Ziegler also went on to say that he knows of one player who’s de-committed from the Irish since learning the news. He adds that he believes others will follow suit if coach Freeman decides to skip town as well.

