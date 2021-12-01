How St. Joseph County hopes to spend American Rescue Plan funds

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County leaders are being warned about the shape of their tornado siren warning system.

67-sirens were installed in the year 2,000. At the time there were just 118-subdivisions.

Today there are 1,349 subdivisions.

“And we still have the same 67 sirens, so, this gives us a good opportunity to really look at the county, where did the population really increase?” asked St. Joseph County Emergency Management Agency Director John Antonucci. “And perhaps utilize some of the ARP money to add some sirens.”

Antonucci says the system has some dead spots and he would like to add a half dozen new sirens to the mix.

But competition for the ARP funds is getting fierce. The St. Joseph County Council is meeting more often to try and keep up with the requests.

The $500,000 request for warning siren improvements is competing with a $2 million request to renovate the 911 call center so it could house the emergency management agency as well.

Then there’s a $175,000 request for engineering work to extend broadband to North Liberty, Walkerton, and eventually to a new inn at Potato Creek State Park.

There’s also a $380,000 proposal to establish a morgue for the long-term storage of victims of contagious diseases.

While the county is set to receive more than $50 million in American Rescue Plan monies, one member said they’ve already received requests totaling $70 million.

