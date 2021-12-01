Advertisement

Girard hits late free throws, Syracuse beats Indiana in 2OT

Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim, center, fouls Indiana forward Race Thompson, left, as he reaches...
Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim, center, fouls Indiana forward Race Thompson, left, as he reaches for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Syracuse won 112-110 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)(Adrian Kraus | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:42 PM EST
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Joe Girard made two free throws with 0.8 seconds left in double overtime and Syracuse beat previously unbeaten Indiana 112-110 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Syracuse (4-3) won a double-overtime game at home for the first time since Feb. 25, 1971.

Indiana (6-1), which had 25 turnovers and overcame an 18-point, second-half deficit, didn’t get off a shot at the final buzzer.

Buddy Boeheim scored 27 points and Jimmy Boeheim added a career-high 26 to lead Syracuse.

Girard finished with 22 points.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers (6-1) with 31 points and 16 rebounds.

11/30/2021 10:57:33 PM (GMT -5:00)

