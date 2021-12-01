First Alert Forecast: Meteorological Winter Begins with Mild Temps

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: It is the start of meteorological winter! Mostly cloudy and breezy as we enter the month of December. Highs are much above average for the next few days. There is a chance of a few showers during the afternoon, otherwise we will remain dry. High of 48.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few sprinkles early, mostly cloudy skies remain until the morning hours. With a southerly breeze it will be a very mild nighttime period. Lows only down into the lower 40s. Low of 40.

THURSDAY: Very warm with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There is the chance of a light showers or a few sprinkles during the middle part of the day. Otherwise most remain dry. Highs into the middle 50s and remaining breezy. High of 55.

FRIDAY: A mixture of clouds and sun heading into the first weekend of December. Highs will begin to trend downward through the weekend and into next week. Staying very mild on Friday afternoon. High of 47.

LONG RANGE: Most of the weekend is dry! If you have plans to stop by our Toys for Tots drive during the morning on Saturday, we look to have temperatures in the middle 30s during the drive, but no precipitation in the forecast. Rain showers will become possible on Sunday as another storm system moves in. This one will create falling temperatures and the chance for rain and or snow. A second system will follow and bring another chance for rain and or snow through the middle part of next week. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, November 30th, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 48

Tuesday’s Low: 29

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.0″

