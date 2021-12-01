Advertisement

EXPLAINER: 16 News Now Investigates local barn fires

After months of investigations into at least a dozen barns burned, there may finally be a break...
After months of investigations into at least a dozen barns burned, there may finally be a break in the case… something the agricultural community in Michiana has been praying for.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - In July, 16 News Now Investigates looked into seven barns that went up in flames across three counties this past spring. Those were deemed suspicious, with the State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating.

Then, less than two weeks ago, investigative reporter Carli Luca shared the stories of seven more barn fires, this time being investigated as arson.

After months of investigations into at least a dozen barns burned, there may finally be a break in the case… something the agricultural community in Michiana has been praying for.

Joseph Hershberger, 41, of Nappanee has been taken into custody in Elkhart County on a preliminary charge of felony arson. But it is unknown at this time if he is charged in connection to all eight of the fires being investigated in Elkhart County... or if he has any ties to the barn burnings across three other Michiana counties.

The blazes had not only a financial impact on the local farming community, but many of the barns targeted by the arsonist had been standing for over 100 years—causing families to lose decades of cherished memories.

Barn fires featured in first investigative piece that aired July 8: 16 News Now Investigates: Barn Burnings

  • April 13 - 69000 block of County Road 13, Elkhart County
  • April 27 - 4000 block of W 1250 N, Kosciusko County
  • April 27 - 70000 block of County Road 29, Elkhart County
  • May 3 - 61000 block of County Road 1, Elkhart County
  • May 4 - 63000 block of Ash Road, St. Joseph County
  • June 10 - W 1300 N and N 700 W, Kosciusko County
  • June 10 - W 1150 N and W Moore Road, Kosciusko County

Barn fires featured in second investigative piece that aired Nov. 18: 16 News Now Investigates: Who’s Burning Our Barns?

  • Sept. 9 - Beech and Tyler Roads, Marshall County (3 separate barns)
  • Sept. 18 - 25000 block of County Road 38, Elkhart County
  • Sept. 19 - 62000 block of County Road 9, Elkhart County
  • Oct. 1 - 72000 block of County Road 43, Elkhart County
  • Oct. 1 - 13000 block of County Road 48, Elkhart County

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pro-choice advocates rally in Smith Park in Jackson

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Winterfest, Ugly Sweater Run returns to Elkhart on Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
It’s almost time to grab your ugliest sweater and head to Elkhart.

News

Nappanee man arrested in connection to Elkhart County barn arsons

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

First Alert Forecast: Meteorological Winter Begins with Mild Temps

Updated: 8 hours ago

Latest News

News

WNDU Dog Walking Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Michiana girl learning to walk again after car crash

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Fourteen-year-old Giuliana Mendez, who was seriously injured in a car accident last February, is making progress one step at a time.

News

Asian shares mixed after omicron worries rattle Wall Street

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wall Street’s losses deepened on Tuesday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it will consider shutting off its support for financial markets sooner than expected.

News

Niles Scream Park raises over $124,000 for local charities, scholarships

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Spooky season is over, but the Niles Scream Park is still finding ways to give back to the community!

News

Nappanee man arrested in connection to Elkhart County barn arsons

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Carli Luca
41-year-old Joseph Hershberger from Nappanee has been taken into custody on a preliminary arson charge.

Community

Mike Hoffman visits Purdue Polytechnic High School

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
He got a tour of the building and spoke with students about being a meteorologist and his upcoming retirement.