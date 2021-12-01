Dr. Bob Cassady of South Bend Clinic discusses Omicron coronavirus variant

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic talked about the new Omicron coronavirus variant on 16 News Now at Noon on Tuesday.

Dr. Cassady says it’s too early to worry right now and advises people not to panic.

“It’s a variant based on the genetic profile that it has, and there’s some theoretical concern that the specific mutations it has will be more infectious or cause more severe disease,” he says. “Really, we don’t have any hard evidence that suggests that. So, at this time, I don’t think we really need to worry too much about it. There’s not a whole lot we can do, even if it is more contagious at this point. So really, I think time will tell.”

For people in the community who get COVID, Dr. Cassady recommends getting a COVID antibody infusion if you’re 65 or older.

