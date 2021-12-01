Advertisement

Dr. Bob Cassady of South Bend Clinic discusses Omicron coronavirus variant

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic talked about the new Omicron coronavirus variant on 16 News Now at Noon on Tuesday.

Dr. Cassady says it’s too early to worry right now and advises people not to panic.

“It’s a variant based on the genetic profile that it has, and there’s some theoretical concern that the specific mutations it has will be more infectious or cause more severe disease,” he says. “Really, we don’t have any hard evidence that suggests that. So, at this time, I don’t think we really need to worry too much about it. There’s not a whole lot we can do, even if it is more contagious at this point. So really, I think time will tell.”

For people in the community who get COVID, Dr. Cassady recommends getting a COVID antibody infusion if you’re 65 or older.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly leaves the field following an NCAA college football game...
Notre Dame football head coach Brian Kelly set to coach LSU next season
A man is in critical condition after being shot in South Bend late Sunday afternoon.
Man in critical condition from gunfire in South Bend
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Crews on the scene of a crash in Mishawaka
Crews on-scene of a Mishawaka car crash
Goshen Shooting
21-year-old seriously injured in Goshen shooting

Latest News

The World Health Organization has warned against hasty travel restrictions because it says they...
More countries block travelers from southern Africa as omicron concern grows
The three major threats that omicron could pose to the U.S. economy are rising prices, lower...
Omicron variant could worsen supply chain crisis, experts say
Despite the global worry, scientists caution that it's still unclear whether omicron is more...
At least a dozen countries report cases caused by omicron variant
The U.S. has ordered restrictions on international flights, starting Monday, from eight...
Flight restrictions related to omicron variant start Monday