Brian Kelly told former team that LSU job was just about a new opportunity

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - To fans this all seems like it came out of nowhere, but it did not surprise Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick.

Swarbrick says he felt a sense of restlessness from Kelly recently and that the former head coach had a Freudian slip or two that made Swarbrick think Kelly was ready to move.

In a video released today by LSU, they include an old quote from Kelly saying that “the expectation for me was to be a legitimate contender for championships.”

The epitome of a winner.



The next championship head coach at LSU pic.twitter.com/RCtjdE8V71 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 30, 2021

That raised eyebrows from fans that maybe Kelly felt like he couldn’t do that at Notre Dame.

But Swarbrick says that’s not the case.

“I think it’s fair for me to share that he told the team today that it was just about another opportunity and the right time for his family to take on another opportunity and have another experience,” Swarbrick said. “It struck me how much it sort of was similar to the comments made by Lincoln the day before. I think there’s an element of that. There’s no sense in which I think it was motivated by a belief that we couldn’t take the next step here. Brian has consistently reinforced to the team that we are positioned to take that next step, and I believe that passionately.”

Kelly will be formally introduced at a press conference in Baton Rouge Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.