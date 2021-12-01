Advertisement

Barn fire victims react to suspects’ arrests

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A couple victims of the 2021 barn burnings in Elkhart County are speaking out on Wednesday after police made two arrests in the case over the last 24 hours.

Joseph Hershberger, 41, of Nappanee was charged with arson Tuesday. His 32-year-old girlfriend, Sherry Thomas, also of Nappanee, is in custody as well.

To the suspects, October victim Garry Weybright, of Syracuse, remarked: “I hope that you get the help that you need. I hope that you want some help and hope that you get spiritual, intellectual, and mental help that you need to try to turn into a normal, decent human being.”

On October 1st, Weybright’s century-old family barn on C.R. 48 was set on fire just hours after he and his wife returned from a high school football game. Among the countless items destroyed were his father’s tools. What hurts Weybright the most, though, is the reality that precious family memories won’t ever happen again in the iconic barn, where his grandchildren used to play.

“When my granddaughters in California heard about [the fire] - they never milked a cow, but they bawled and cried about it,” said an emotional Weybright.

Gary Eby said he was “tickled to death” when the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office called him on Tuesday to inform him of Hershberger’s arrest.

“I’d like to have him tell me why he burned [my barn]. Period. Why did you burn it? It’d have been bad if lightning would have struck it. But it burned because he wanted to see it burn, you know? Why would anybody wanna - I just can’t imagine why anyone would want to do something like that,” said Eby.

Eby’s barn in the 61000 block of C.R. 1 was destroyed late into the night on May 3rd - not long before a nearby barn in St. Joseph County burned down.

Eby lost four tractors in the fire, including a John Deere he had purchased following his military service, a tractor in which Eby held his oldest daughter as a newborn before she went inside the family home for the first time.

Gary Eby said he will not rebuild the barn. However, Garry Weybright, of Syracuse, has hired crews to excavate concrete that remained from the destroyed silos in hopes of possibly rebuilding the barn next spring.

