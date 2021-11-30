South Bend Police make arrest in deadly Thanksgiving Day shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in South Bend say a juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on Thanksgiving Day.

Police responded to the 2700 block of Elwood Avenue just before 2:45 p.m. for a ShotSpotter notification. When they arrived, they found 25-year-old Jaivon Berry and 21-year-old Saivon Jackson, both from South Bend, suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. Berry was taken to a local hospital, where she remains in critical, but stable, condition.

Through the investigation by the South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit, a juvenile was identified as a suspect. The juvenile suspect was arrested on Monday. No further details about the suspect have been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.