Slow Warming Trend...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Bit of a Warm-up... Not a bad week overall, considering we’re heading into December. Tuesday turns partly sunny, and the slow warm-up will continue through Thursday with only a slight chance of showers on Wednesday. We have some chances for rain or snow over the weekend, but it’s not looking like much...

Tonight: Few flurries early, the partial clearing. Low: 30, Wind: Bec W 5-10

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and a bit milder. High: 44, Wind: NW 7-14

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 28

Wednesday: Variably cloudy...maybe a shower in the afternoon. High: 48

