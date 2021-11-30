Advertisement

Notre Dame football head coach Brian Kelly set to coach LSU next season

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly leaves the field following an NCAA college football game...
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly leaves the field following an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 55-0. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The winningest coach in Notre Dame football history is moving on from the program, according to multiple reports.

A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Monday night that Kelly was leaving. Notre Dame just completed an 11-1 season on Saturday and still is in contention to reach the College Football Playoff for the third time in the last four years.

The Tigers finished a 6-6 season on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now for the latest updates both on air and online.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman received the highest honor for Purdue alumni during the...
Mike Hoffman surprised by family, honored at Purdue football game
UPDATE: ISP investigating fatal officer-involved pursuit in Culver
A man is in critical condition after being shot in South Bend late Sunday afternoon.
Man in critical condition from gunfire in South Bend
Crews on the scene of a crash in Mishawaka
Crews on-scene of a Mishawaka car crash
A call about the fire came in around 7:00 AM this evening in the 10-thousand block of Brumitt Rd.
Granger house fire burns down roof, none hurt

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Slow Warming Trend...
After 27 years here at WNDU, chief meteorologist Mike Hoffman is retiring. Today, we begin our...
Hoffman’s History: Part 1
After 27 years here at WNDU, chief meteorologist Mike Hoffman is retiring. Today, we begin our...
Hoffman History: Part 1
After 27 years here at WNDU, chief meteorologist Mike Hoffman is retiring. Today, we begin our...
Congresswoman Walorski honors Mike Hoffman - raw footage