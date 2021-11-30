Notre Dame football head coach Brian Kelly set to coach LSU next season
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The winningest coach in Notre Dame football history is moving on from the program, according to multiple reports.
A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Monday night that Kelly was leaving. Notre Dame just completed an 11-1 season on Saturday and still is in contention to reach the College Football Playoff for the third time in the last four years.
The Tigers finished a 6-6 season on Saturday.
