No interim coach named for Notre Dame Football

By Megan Smedley
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -No interim head coach has been named following Brian Kelly’s resignation. Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick said there’s no timetable for the head coaching searching, just that he needs to find the right candidate.

Swarbrick says the state of the program is the best it’s been in his 14 years at Notre Dame.

So that means the search criteria has changed drastically.

For example, 12 years ago, when Brian Kelly was hired, the most important thing was to find someone who could rebuild the program.

But that is not even a thought this time around.

So what is Swarbrick looking for?

“Fit at Notre Dame is number one,” Swarbrick said. “This is a unique place. And it is important that you understand and appreciate the uniqueness’s and so that’s a critical element of this. Increasingly the role of college football head coaches is a CEO role. And so clearly understanding your approach to building and managing staff becomes very important. Next, what’s your approach to playing the game? What’s your style? What do you do? How do you achieve victory on the football field? And then a whole list of things that relate to attracting and developing great student athletes. And especially the development part of it.”

Swarbrick is happy with where the recruiting is today and wants to find a new head coach that can keep building off of that.

Now in regards to the interim coach, Swarbrick said that he’s not ready to name one yet and has plenty of confidence in his current Irish coaching staff.

He said if he names an interim coach from within, that person would not be considered for the head coaching position.

We also clarified with Notre Dame Athletic Communications that that would just mean for that one specific coach. It does not rule out current assistant coaches all together of becoming the next Irish leader.

