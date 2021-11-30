Milder weather for a couple days

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MILD MID-WEEK... Very mild couple of days in store for Michiana. And most of the time will be dry...only a slight chance for a shower on Wednesday. Slowly turning colder through the weekend and next with some chances to get a rain or snow shower. At the moment, no big storms are seen in our forecast...

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy...turning a bit colder. Low: 30, Wind: WSW 4-8

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer...maybe a shower in spots. High: 48, Wind: S 7-14

Wednesday night: Variably cloudy and not as cold. Low: 40

Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer. High: 55

