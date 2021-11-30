Medical Moment: eye drops to improve vision

More than 128-million Americans deal with the hassle of reading glasses. But now, a new eye drop, currently in the process of getting FDA approval, may allow these people to get rid of their reading glasses for good.

A restaurant menu, the newspaper, even the instructions on your prescription bottle -- have the words been getting smaller or blurrier, or do you need reading glasses?

As we age, some people may develop presbyopia, or the gradual loss of the eyes’ ability to focus on nearby objects.

Millions of people use over-the-counter reading glasses to treat their presbyopia, but now researchers say an eye drop called AGN-190584 may replace the need for these reading glasses. The eye drop treats the symptoms of the condition by targeting the eyes’ lens.

In a trial, participants said the eye drop worked as soon as 15 minutes after it was applied, and reached its peak effectiveness in an hour. however, the eye drop is not a one-time treatment and will have to be applied daily as needed.

The eye drop is currently under FDA review, and approval is expected by the end of this year. Side effects were rare, but included headaches, red eyes, blurred vision, and some eye pain.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.