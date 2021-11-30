LATEST: Benton Harbor water distribution events

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - As lead pipe replacement continues in Benton Harbor, more bottled water pickup dates and times have been announced.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

• Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Avenue, noon - 2 p.m.

• Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Avenue, 4 - 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

• Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., (Self-service)

Thursday, Dec. 2

• Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., (Self-service)

• Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Avenue, 10 a.m. - noon.

• Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe Street, 4 - 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3

• Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Self-service)

Saturday, Dec. 4

• Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.,

• Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 769 Pipestone Street, 4 - 6 p.m.

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

For questions about lead, MDHHS can be reached at 866-691-5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

