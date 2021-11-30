Advertisement

LATEST: Benton Harbor water distribution events

New dates and times have been listed for upcoming water distribution events in Benton Harbor.
New dates and times have been listed for upcoming water distribution events in Benton Harbor.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - As lead pipe replacement continues in Benton Harbor, more bottled water pickup dates and times have been announced.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

• Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Avenue, noon - 2 p.m.

• Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Avenue, 4 - 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

• Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., (Self-service)

Thursday, Dec. 2

• Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., (Self-service)

• Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Avenue, 10 a.m. - noon.

• Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe Street, 4 - 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3

• Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Self-service)

Saturday, Dec. 4

• Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.,

• Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 769 Pipestone Street, 4 - 6 p.m.

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

For questions about lead, MDHHS can be reached at 866-691-5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in critical condition after being shot in South Bend late Sunday afternoon.
Man in critical condition from gunfire in South Bend
Crews on the scene of a crash in Mishawaka
Crews on-scene of a Mishawaka car crash
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly leaves the field following an NCAA college football game...
Notre Dame football head coach Brian Kelly set to coach LSU next season
Goshen Shooting
21-year-old seriously injured in Goshen shooting
UPDATE: ISP investigating fatal officer-involved pursuit in Culver

Latest News

Researchers say a new eye drop may replace the need for reading glasses.
Medical Moment: eye drops to improve vision
Who will replace Brian Kelly as head coach of the Notre Dame football program? Two candidates...
Speculating on Notre Dame's next head coach
Levell Pace to be honored at Rose parade.
Former South Bend police officer and organ donor to be honored at Tournament of Roses Parade
Former Officer to be Honored at Rose Parade
Former Officer to be Honored at Rose Parade