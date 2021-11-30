Kelly Cares Foundation leaves lasting impact on Michiana

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - While the Kellys physically leave Michiana for Baton Rouge, the Kelly Cares Foundation has impacted thousands of lives in Michiana.

In 2016, the Paqui and Brian Kelly Comprehensive Breast Center opened at the Saint Joseph Health System Mishawaka Medical Center. Kelly Cares contributed $6 million to the 10,000 square foot plus center.

Paqui Kelly, a two-time breast cancer survivor, was first diagnosed during her first mammogram at the age of 36.

The foundation also donated $10,000 in 2019 to help Cultivate Food Rescue feed 50 students at Madison STEAM Academy over the weekends, thanks to backpacks containing frozen, microwaveable meals.

“Because of their support, we were able to start our first school [program]. And now, we have multiple schools in three counties, and we’re serving 1,000 children, six meals every weekend,” explained Randy Z., Co-founder of Cultivate Food Rescue.

Randy Z. added former Notre Dame Head Football Coach Brian Kelly ensured that unserved food from nightly team dinners didn’t go to waste.

“We pick up every day, every meal with the football team. And he’s made a huge impact for our volume of food that we can get out to the children,” he said. “[Kelly Cares] have been a great partner to a lot of people, and I just want to thank them. Thank you so much.”

