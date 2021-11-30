Irish rumored to have their eye on Cincinnati’s head coach... again

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With plenty of rumors swirling around the Notre Dame head coaching position, one outside candidate continues to generate some buzz.

A popular candidate with the Irish players to fill the role of their head coach is defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, but a popular name from the outside is current Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell.

Irish fans may be getting a touch of deja vu, as that’s the program that Brian Kelly spearheaded before jumping ship for South Bend.

Fickell’s Bearcats were the only team to beat Notre Dame this season. They’re still undefeated and seem primed to make an appearance in their first-ever College Football Playoff, so it’s easy to see why Fickell answered a recent question about the vacancy in the way that he did.

“Yeah I mean, I don’t know what there is to address,” Fickell said Tuesday. “I mean, like I said, for a guy that keeps his head down and barely ever answers his phone or does anything like that -- I don’t talk to a whole lot of people. So there is nothing -- that’s the crazy thing, it’s all whatever is being said out there in different things. So there is no speculation. Is the job open? I guess it is, but I wouldn’t know if somebody didn’t tell me.”

The Bearcats have a big conference championship matchup with Houston this weekend that will go a long way towards setting up the playoff picture.

