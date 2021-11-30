Irish fans react to Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As many Irish fans woke up Tuesday morning, many say they are still in shock after learning Brian Kelly is leaving Notre Dame.

“It’s crazy, it still doesn’t feel real,” Luke Lanigan, sophomore at Notre Dame says.

However, most students near campus, like fifth-year Notre Dame student Alejandro Botero, tell 16 News Now they have larger problem with how Kelly left.

“I feel we are all disappointed but it’s more of how it happened than it actually happened,” Botero says.

Patrick Eilers, a freshman at Notre Dame, and the son of former Irish player Pat Eilers, says he hoped after nearly 12 years as the face of the Irish program, he would have hoped for a better send-off.

“For him to do it the way he did, it’s probably not the best of ways. He could of handled it a lot better. He’s kind of been here for a while so it was an odd way to go,” Eilers says.

Lanigan says he too agrees the timing of Kelly’s departure was odd considering he found out about news at the same time as most players and coaches did.

“I don’t really like the way he handled it. I don’t know if it’s his fault or not. But really just how fast it transpired, I guess I feel worse for the players too. I don’t think he told them before the news broke,” Lanigan says.

Moving forward, most Irish fans who spoke to 16 News Now say Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman is at the top of the their lists to replace Kelly. Fans say they are also keeping an eye on former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, and Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell as potential replacements as well.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.