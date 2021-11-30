Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick confident in coaches and players following Kelly’s resignation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick was all business Tuesday morning while discussing Brian Kelly’s resignation.

He recognizes that the Irish don’t really have the time to sit and be emotional or frustrated. They have to close the Kelly Chapter and begin a new one.

Swarbrick did give credit where credit is due.

That of course, Brian Kelly becoming the all-time winningest coach in Notre Dame History, turning the program around and leaving it in a better place than where he found it.

Now heading into another coaching search, Swarbrick is confident in the team he still has.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with the difference I see today as I embark on another search,” Swarbrick said. “In my 14 years, this program has never been in better shape. We have never been in a better position to take the next step in building this program into a consistent contender for National Championships, and I am excited with the opportunity to attract the next leader to do that. we are in that position because of a great coaching staff and administrative staff. I think we have arguably the best staff in college football, and it’s a testament to why we’re in the position we’re in today. But most importantly, I am in an envious position as I go out now and search for the next leader because of our student-athletes. We have 118 of the best young men in America who are at the core of our program.”

Swarbrick has not named an interim head coach. He also said he didn’t have a running list as to who he would consider to be the next leader of the program.

