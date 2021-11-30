Advertisement

Former South Bend police officer and organ donor to be honored at Tournament of Roses Parade

By Samantha Albert
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Levell Pace was a police officer at Indiana University in South Bend.

Levell was diabetic and ill with kidney failure, waiting on a kidney transplant.

Unfortunately, he was never able to receive one.

“He became ill with kidney failure in early 2001. We were doing, uhm, dialysis three days a week when he actually had a massive heart attack on November 30th, 2002, so 19 years ago tomorrow, uhm that he passed away,” said Melissa Pace, Levell’s wife.

Levell passed away at the age of 34, and instead of getting a transplant, he ended up giving life saving gifts to others.

“He was one of the most kindest and caring individuals you’d ever want to meet. He was the type of person that would give you the last five dollars out of his wallet if you needed it,” said Melissa.

Levell donated his bone, skin, tissue, and corneas to help save lives, and now he is being honored at the Tournament of Roses Parade with a floragraph- a portrait of a deceased organ, tissue, or cornea donor made out of organic materials.

The floragraph will be proudly displayed on the Donate Life float.

Melissa Pace choose to use coffee grounds for the portrait, telling us that she is happy to be able to help in honoring her late husband and the gifts he has given.

“Organ and tissue donation is so important, uhm, no matter what you think, I always tell everyone to sign up and let the doctors sort it out. Even if you don’t think you can donate anything, the most important thing is just to do that act and then let them figure it out,” said Melissa.

The Pace family put their finishing touches on the floragraph of Levell, and now it is set to be shipped to California for placement on the Donate Life float.

The Tournament of Roses Parade will take place before the Rose Bowl Game, at 11 A.M. EST., on New Years Day.

