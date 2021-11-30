First Alert Forecast: Warmer with Some Sunshine Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: The sunshine will return to Michiana along with highs back into the middle 40s on this last day of November. We will see a light breeze and some high clouds but no chance of any precipitation. High of 46.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds will increase as it turns cold overnight. Lows drop into the lower 30s for some and upper 20s for others. A light breeze will increase during the day on Wednesday. Low of 28.

WEDNESDAY: After a cold start to the month of December, we will warm up very quickly. By the afternoon we see highs into the upper 40s, almost to 50 degrees. There will be the chance for a few sprinkles or a shower due to a system moving to our North. Otherwise, most of the area remains dry. High of 48.

THURSDAY: Staying mostly cloudy with the chance of an afternoon shower. Very warm for this time of year. Highs into the middle 50s during the afternoon. Very breezy as well. The warmth won’t last long. We are right back into the 40s by Friday. High of 55.

LONG RANGE: The 40s return during the day on Friday along with a downward trend in temperatures through the weekend. Saturday is looking a bit chilly but not bad for our annual Toys for Tots drive! We should not have any rain or snow to talk about to impact the toy drive! We are watching a system that has a lot of moving parts. This could bring either rain, snow or a mixture of rain and snow to Michiana Sunday through the middle of next week. We will keep you updated on this system as we get closer to the weekend!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, November 29th, 2021

Monday’s High: 40

Monday’s Low: 24

Precipitation: 0.01″

Snowfall: Trace

