Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman generating buzz in Notre Dame head coach search

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman joined the Notre Dame football program less than a year ago, but has already made a profound impact on its players and prospects.

Team sack leader Isaiah Foskey tweeted this picture of himself and Freeman, captioned, “You know what to do.”

Foskey stopped short of using the #FreemanEra hashtag that’s been growing in popularity, especially among certain recruits who say they’re remaining committed to the Irish despite the coaching change.

On Monday night shortly after the news broke, the Inside the Garage podcast -- which features four current Notre Dame players -- spoke on who they thought should be Brian Kelly’s successor in South Bend.

“I’ll put my vote out there for Marcus Freeman,” said safety and team captain Kyle Hamilton. “He’s just -- since he’s come in here it’s just like we’ve known him for years. He’s always even-keel, he’s the same guy every single day, and I think he’s a great leader.”

“He’s a very personable guy,” said wide receiver Conor Ratigan. “He likes to like, make jokes and smile during practice. But at the same time he’s very knowledgeable, and you see that very quickly with him. He’s a good guy but at the end of the day he’s gonna push you -- the defense -- to like, your limits in terms of what he thinks you’re capable of, and I’ve witnessed that firsthand in practice and in games.”

Freeman looks to be a top choice for many current and future Irish players, but whether the university will go in his direction remains to be seen.

It also looks like they’re not the only ones interested in him. The Athletic is reporting that LSU and Brian Kelly have an interest in bringing Marcus Freeman to the bayou and making him the highest paid defensive coordinator in the game.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.