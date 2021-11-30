Advertisement

Brian Kelly will not coach in CFP of New Year's Six Bowl

By Megan Smedley
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:45 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly is done in South Bend. Sure he’s got some things to tie up and probably real estate to handle, but Kelly won’t coach another game for Notre Dame.

The announcement of Kelly resigning for the new LSU job comes at an interesting time for Notre Dame Football.

This week was supposed to be about waiting out the conference championships and finding out if they got a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Now that’s still the case, but things have definitely turned upside down.

One thing is for sure, whatever Notre Dame’s next game is, Brian Kelly will not be on the sidelines.

“No, we will have our current coaching staff, I hope, largely intact, and we’ll designate the person who has to make the jump-ball calls, like how to use time-outs and the coin flip, but we’ve got a great staff,” athletic director Jack Swarbrick said. “We’ve got great coordinators, and so I have every confidence that we will be fully prepared for what I hope is a CFP game, but if not I’m certain there will be a great New Year’s Six game, and Brian will not be part of that for us I think this team is really well-positioned. I believe we’re one of the top four teams in the country. The cumulative results of our last four or five games I think are compelling. I think we can play with anybody in the country right now.”

The latest College Football Playoff rankings will be released at 7 on ESPN Tuesday night.

