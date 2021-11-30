Advertisement

Bradley Cooper says he was held at knifepoint on NYC subway

Bradley Cooper said an incident in a New York City subway caught him by surprise.
Bradley Cooper said an incident in a New York City subway caught him by surprise.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bradley Cooper opened up about a scary incident when he was held at knifepoint on a New York City subway in 2019.

The actor shared the story with Dax Shepard on the “Armchair Expert” podcast.

Cooper said he was on his way to pick up his then 2-year-old daughter, who he shares with ex Irina Shayk, from Russian school.

According to People magazine, Cooper said at the time, he was wearing noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses and a hat and didn’t notice the stranger approach him.

At first, he thought they were asking for a selfie. But then Cooper said he saw the blade. He said he knocked the attacker away and ran.

Cooper said he wasn’t injured. He said he was able to take photos of the stranger and show police outside.

He said he then went back into the subway station and picked up his daughter like nothing happened.

It’s unclear if the person was ever caught.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly leaves the field following an NCAA college football game...
Notre Dame football head coach Brian Kelly set to coach LSU next season
A man is in critical condition after being shot in South Bend late Sunday afternoon.
Man in critical condition from gunfire in South Bend
Crews on the scene of a crash in Mishawaka
Crews on-scene of a Mishawaka car crash
Goshen Shooting
21-year-old seriously injured in Goshen shooting
UPDATE: ISP investigating fatal officer-involved pursuit in Culver

Latest News

Woody the 56-foot tree with a face resides at the Mic Mac mall in Nova Scotia, Canada. (Source:...
Talking mall Christmas tree delights some, creeps out others
FILE - This undated file image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication....
Final US hurdle for Merck’s COVID-19 pill: FDA panel review
A 14-year-old waiting for his bus in Philadelphia was shot nearly 20 times Monday, authorities...
14-year-old shot nearly 20 times while waiting for bus in Philadelphia, police say
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who appeared on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was...
Josh Duggar trial to begin over child pornography charges