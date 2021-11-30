Advertisement

Assessing the business side of college football following Brian Kelly’s departure

By Drew Sanders
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Splash hires are nothing new in the sport of college football, but it’s certainly been a week to remember on the coaching carousel.

Over the weekend, the University of Southern California signed Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma with a contract that could reportedly earn him over $100-million. Now, Kelly is signing a similar deal, reportedly worth $95-million over ten years.

The two massive deals coming before we’ve even reached bowl season have some questioning what this means for college football going forward. Tuesday, the Irish athletic director offered his thoughts.

“You know I suppose it’s hard to generalize because every circumstance is a little different, but I hope it doesn’t become too much of a trend,” Jack Swarbrick said when asked about head coaching hires at this point of the season. “I think the experience for the student-athletes is generally better when they have continuity through their season. I hope we won’t see it as a trend.”

“I mean obviously it has -- you’ve seen a significant shift, right? You’ve seen a shift in mobility and a shift in compensation. I think your question is the right one; I don’t have the answer, but I think we’d better be asking it. We’d better be asking what we want college football to be and how we make sure it still fits inside a university environment.”

There’s a fine line to be certain -- and it seems fair to say that coach Kelly finds himself on the business side of that line with his latest move.

