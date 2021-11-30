Advertisement

ACC Network to launch in Comcast’s Xfinity markets in coming weeks

(WHSV)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. AND BURBANK, Calif. (WNDU) - Comcast announced on Tuesday it will distribute the ACC Network to its Xfinity customers, allowing them to access the multiplatform network in the coming weeks.

The addition of the ACC Network is significant for Xfinity customers who are Notre Dame fans, as the network televises numerous games involving Fighting Irish athletics.

More from the Atlantic Coast Conference:

The availability of ACCN is part of Comcast and The Walt Disney Company’s content carriage agreement renewal that will continue to make Disney’s programming available to Xfinity TV customers.

With the addition of Comcast, ACCN is now fully distributed with every major satellite, telco and digital provider across the country, and available to nearly 90 million households. Further launch details in Comcast’s Xfinity markets will be available in the coming weeks.

ACCN annually televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports, including football, baseball, softball, field hockey, volleyball, wrestling, men’s and women’s basketball, lacrosse and soccer, plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. The network is an all-access pass to nationally competitive events, expert analysis, documentaries, classic games and in-depth features on the premiere athletic and academic conference in college athletics.

