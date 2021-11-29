Teen charged in murder of 6-year-old girl to be tried in adult court
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office is filing a petition to have the teen charged with murdering 6-year-old Grace Ross tried in adult court.
The body of Ross was found in a wooded area in New Carlisle near the apartment complex where she lived after she was reported missing back in March.
The 15-year-old -- who was 14 at the time of Ross’ death -- is charged with acts that would be murder and a level 3 felony if committed by an adult. A hearing on the petition has yet to be scheduled.
