Teen charged in murder of 6-year-old girl to be tried in adult court

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office is filing a petition to have the teen charged with murdering 6-year-old Grace Ross tried in adult court.

The body of Ross was found in a wooded area in New Carlisle near the apartment complex where she lived after she was reported missing back in March.

The 15-year-old -- who was 14 at the time of Ross’ death -- is charged with acts that would be murder and a level 3 felony if committed by an adult. A hearing on the petition has yet to be scheduled.

