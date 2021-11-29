Teen business owner raising money to help teens in need

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 13-year-old girl running her own business selling baked goods is trying to make a difference for people her age.

DJ Sumayah has been running her business, DJ’s Sweet Treats, since she was 11. She’s developed quite a following with her cake pops and other baked goods at the South Bend Farmers Market.

Right now, she’s using her business to raise money for Operation Adopt a Mitten, an organization that gives Christmas presents to teens that are too old for Toys for Tots.

“I like to help my community a lot. It means a lot to me. and it makes me feel really good that I can do other stuff for others to help them out.”

Click here to learn more about DJ’s business.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.