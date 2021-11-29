Advertisement

South Bend menorah lighting kicks off the start of Hanukkah

By Samantha Albert
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:52 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hanukkah has officially begun, and so have the festivities.

Community members gathered in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend around sundown to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah.

The Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley was in attendance, and provided free jelly-filled doughnuts to ring in the festival of light.

One event organizer told us that it was great to see the community come together to celebrate and observe the start of Hanukkah.

“We had fantastic crowd today. We had well over 200 people, which is truly amazing. Especially last year, due to COVID, we had our event virtual, which was fine, but it’s really nice that this year we could have the event in-person again. And to come together and have that kind of crowd was truly remarkable, it was fantastic,” said Allen Stenberg, the Director of Community Engagement for the Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley.

Mayor Mueller was also in attendance and spoke at the event.

The menorah will have a new candle lit up each night until Hanukkah ends at sundown on Monday, December 6th.

