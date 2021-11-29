RAW FOOTAGE: Mike Hoffman surprised by family, receives highest Purdue alumni honor during Old Oaken Bucket Game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend, Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman was surprised by family at the Old Oaken Bucket Game where Purdue University bestowed upon Mike the Distinguished Boilermaker Award, the highest honor for alumni.

Mike’s children, Kara and Christopher, along with their families, traveled from Illinois and Colorado, respectively, to attend the surprise ceremony.

On Tuesday, Purdue President and former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels sent Mike and his wife, Cindy, an on-air invitation to watch Saturday’s matchup against IU from the president’s suite at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Mike retires this Thursday after 37 years of service in broadcast meteorology.

