Advertisement

RAW FOOTAGE: Mike Hoffman surprised by family, receives highest Purdue alumni honor during Old Oaken Bucket Game

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend, Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman was surprised by family at the Old Oaken Bucket Game where Purdue University bestowed upon Mike the Distinguished Boilermaker Award, the highest honor for alumni.

Mike’s children, Kara and Christopher, along with their families, traveled from Illinois and Colorado, respectively, to attend the surprise ceremony.

On Tuesday, Purdue President and former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels sent Mike and his wife, Cindy, an on-air invitation to watch Saturday’s matchup against IU from the president’s suite at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Mike retires this Thursday after 37 years of service in broadcast meteorology.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman received the highest honor for Purdue alumni during the...
Mike Hoffman surprised by family, honored at Purdue football game
Man dies in early morning crash
One person dies in early morning LaPorte County crash
31-year-old inmate, Joshua Cassel faces 4 new felony charges after detectives learned he made...
St. Joseph Co. Jail inmate charged with four felonies in murder-for-hire scheme
First Alert Forecast: Few small hiccups this week & a 50° temperature
First Alert Forecast: Few small hiccups this week & a 50° temperature
A call about the fire came in around 7:00 AM this evening in the 10-thousand block of Brumitt Rd.
Granger house fire burns down roof, none hurt

Latest News

RAW FOOTAGE: Mike Hoffman surprised by family, receives highest Purdue alumni honor
ISP investigating fatal officer-involved pursuit in Culver
First Alert Forecast: Few small hiccups this week & a 50° temperature
First Alert Forecast: Few small hiccups this week & a 50° temperature
THE QUEEN OF CAKEPOPS AND OWNER OF DJ'S SWEET TREAT DJ SUMAYAH.
Sunday Morning Spotlight: DJ's Sweet Treats