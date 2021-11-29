Advertisement

Man in critical condition from gunfire in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:51 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting in South Bend.

An officer from the South Bend Police Dept. tells 16 News Now the victim is male and is in their 20′s.

Police received a call in regards to a shooting near the intersection of Queen St. and Kessler Blvd. just after 4:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

There are currently no suspects in custody, and there is no threat to the public.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital for their injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the South Bend Police Dept. or 911.

