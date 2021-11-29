Advertisement

Labor official confirms new election for Amazon workers

A labor official is confirming a new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama...
A labor official is confirming a new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama based on objections to the first vote. The rare move was first announced by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which spearheaded the union organizing movement.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A labor official is confirming a new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama based on objections to the first vote.

The rare move was first announced on Monday by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which spearheaded the union organizing movement. A National Labor Relations Board spokeswoman confirmed the decision.

The move is a major blow to Amazon, which had spent about a year aggressively campaigning for warehouse workers in Bessemer to reject the union, which they ultimately did by a wide margin.

But even with a second election, labor experts say a union victory is a long shot. Amazon will likely appeal and try to delay another vote. And even when an election is held, workers may chose to vote against joining a union again. Last time around, 1,798 workers rejected the union and 738 voted in favor of it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman received the highest honor for Purdue alumni during the...
Mike Hoffman surprised by family, honored at Purdue football game
UPDATE: ISP investigating fatal officer-involved pursuit in Culver
A call about the fire came in around 7:00 AM this evening in the 10-thousand block of Brumitt Rd.
Granger house fire burns down roof, none hurt
Man dies in early morning crash
One person dies in early morning LaPorte County crash
A man is in critical condition after being shot in South Bend late Sunday afternoon.
Man in critical condition from gunfire in South Bend

Latest News

We’re continuing to celebrate Mike Hoffman as he is set to retire this Thursday after more than...
Rep. Jackie Walorski honors Mike Hoffman
The US prepares as the omicron variant spreads.
The US prepares as the omicron variant spreads
We’re continuing to celebrate Mike Hoffman as he is set to retire this Thursday after more than...
Rep. Jackie Walorski honors Mike Hoffman
FILE - Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks as he stands next to Deputy...
Jan. 6 panel sets contempt vote for former DOJ official
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states