ISP investigating fatal officer-involved pursuit in Culver

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CULVER, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after an officer-involved pursuit in Culver. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said just before 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, a pursuit began for a suspect involving the Culver Police Department.

The pursuit ended at the Park n’ Shop in the 1100 block of North Shore Drive about 30 minutes later.

The unidentified suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. One Marshall County Sheriff’s officer suffered minor injuries and has since been released from a Plymouth medical center.

The incident is being investigated by Indiana State Police.

