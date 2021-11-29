Indiana State Police continue to investigate officer-involved pursuit after fleeing driver killed outside Culver grocery store

CULVER, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police continued to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Culver Monday.

It comes after police say a Culver Police officer tried pulling over a suspected drunk driver behind the wheel of a white Chevy sedan.

However, after refusing to pull over, the driver led police on a 30-minute pursuit throughout Marshall County eventually stopping outside Park’N Shop grocery in the 1100 block of North Shore Drive.

A neighbor, who spoke to 16 News Now off camera, explains what he heard next.

“I was at home and heard several gunshots and a quick succession and then I heard screeching tires. And shortly there after, a whole bunch of squad cars pulling up across the street,” the man said.

According to ISP, a Marshall County deputy stopped his vehicle in front of the Chevy and then exited his vehicle. That’s when police say the driver allegedly drove towards the deputy pinning him to his cruiser. Moments later, the deputy fired several shots, ultimately striking and killing the driver.

A Park’N Shop employee says she didn’t see what happened but explains the driver had shopped there before.

“I have met him a couple times just being a customer in the store,” Kirsten Dekoker says.

Dekoker says a surveillance camera outside the store did capture the pursuit, but did not catch the encounter between the driver and police in teh Park’N Shop parking lot -- a place that stays pretty quiet this time of year.

“It’s just kind of devastating that it came that all this happened in our small community and that someone, unfortunately, had to pass away with what had happened,” Dekoker says.

The identities of both the driver and the deputy involved have yet to be released.

An autopsy on the driver is expected to be conducted Tuesday morning.

Per protocol, the Marshall County deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave as Indiana State Police continues their investigation.

