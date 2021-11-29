Advertisement

Indiana State Police continue to investigate officer-involved pursuit after fleeing driver killed outside Culver grocery store

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULVER, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police continued to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Culver Monday.

It comes after police say a Culver Police officer tried pulling over a suspected drunk driver behind the wheel of a white Chevy sedan.

However, after refusing to pull over, the driver led police on a 30-minute pursuit throughout Marshall County eventually stopping outside Park’N Shop grocery in the 1100 block of North Shore Drive.

A neighbor, who spoke to 16 News Now off camera, explains what he heard next.

“I was at home and heard several gunshots and a quick succession and then I heard screeching tires. And shortly there after, a whole bunch of squad cars pulling up across the street,” the man said.

According to ISP, a Marshall County deputy stopped his vehicle in front of the Chevy and then exited his vehicle. That’s when police say the driver allegedly drove towards the deputy pinning him to his cruiser. Moments later, the deputy fired several shots, ultimately striking and killing the driver.

A Park’N Shop employee says she didn’t see what happened but explains the driver had shopped there before.

“I have met him a couple times just being a customer in the store,” Kirsten Dekoker says.

Dekoker says a surveillance camera outside the store did capture the pursuit, but did not catch the encounter between the driver and police in teh Park’N Shop parking lot -- a place that stays pretty quiet this time of year.

“It’s just kind of devastating that it came that all this happened in our small community and that someone, unfortunately, had to pass away with what had happened,” Dekoker says.

The identities of both the driver and the deputy involved have yet to be released.

An autopsy on the driver is expected to be conducted Tuesday morning.

Per protocol, the Marshall County deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave as Indiana State Police continues their investigation.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman received the highest honor for Purdue alumni during the...
Mike Hoffman surprised by family, honored at Purdue football game
UPDATE: ISP investigating fatal officer-involved pursuit in Culver
A call about the fire came in around 7:00 AM this evening in the 10-thousand block of Brumitt Rd.
Granger house fire burns down roof, none hurt
Man dies in early morning crash
One person dies in early morning LaPorte County crash
A man is in critical condition after being shot in South Bend late Sunday afternoon.
Man in critical condition from gunfire in South Bend

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Slow Warming Trend...
After 27 years here at WNDU, chief meteorologist Mike Hoffman is retiring. Today, we begin our...
Hoffman’s History: Part 1
After 27 years here at WNDU, chief meteorologist Mike Hoffman is retiring. Today, we begin our...
Hoffman History: Part 1
After 27 years here at WNDU, chief meteorologist Mike Hoffman is retiring. Today, we begin our...
Congresswoman Walorski honors Mike Hoffman - raw footage