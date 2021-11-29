Advertisement

Goshen family spreads holiday cheer through light show

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Some homeowners go all out for the holidays, including one Goshen family.

Drew Nisley started the Nisley Family Lights display in 2015 as a hobby, and it’s grown every year since

The home is now decked out with lights all synced up to music.

Guests can turn their radio to 92.3 FM and watch the light show.

“Everybody says it’s a family tradition and that just helps me keep it going,” Nisley said. “And just bring joy to people.”

You can view the light show every night from 5:30-10:00 p.m. through Christmas.

The Nisley Family Lights is located at 2905 South Main Street in Goshen.

