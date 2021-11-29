First Alert Forecast: Some Snow Showers Possible Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Clouds are increasing into the early afternoon as a clipper system bring snow showers into Michigan throughout the day. We could see a few of these snow showers work into northern portions of Michiana between 3-8pm tonight. No significant accumulation is expected, a dusting will be likely the farther North you go. High of 38.

MONDAY NIGHT: After the light snow showers move out of Michiana later this evening. Clouds will be clearing overnight and it will stay chilly with a light breeze into Tuesday. Low of 30.

TUESDAY: A bit warmer with a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be back into the lower to middle 40s during the afternoon. Staying dry and snowflake free! High of 44.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with a few rain or snow showers possible during the evening and into the overnight hours. Highs will be in the middle 40s during the day. Most of our daylight hours stay dry. High of 46.

LONG RANGE: The end of the week is very quiet and warmer than average as we jump right into December. We are keeping an eye on a storm system that could bring rain or snow or a mixture of both to Michiana by the end of the weekend. Models show different solutions to this time frame. We will continue to watch this period for impactful winter weather. Keep checking back for the latest!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, November 28th, 2021

Sunday’s High: 39

Sunday’s Low: 25

Precipitation: Trace

Snowfall: Trace

