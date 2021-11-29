Advertisement

Driver in fatal Fulton Co. bus stop crash denied early release

Alyssa Shepherd, 24, the driver of the vehicle that hit the children, was arrested Tuesday.
Alyssa Shepherd, 24, the driver of the vehicle that hit the children, was arrested Tuesday.
By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Fulton County judge has denied the early release of Alyssa Shepherd, the driver convicted of killing three siblings and seriously injuring another student in a bus stop crash three years ago.

Her initial release date was September of 2022. However, Shepherd - who was sentenced to four years in prison - was able to complete a course through the Department of Corrections that allowed her to shave six months off her original sentence.

Fulton County Prosecutor Mike Marrs told 16 News Now it is routine for an inmate then to be eligible for a community transition program within 90 days of their earliest release. The order by Judge Gregory Heller means Shepherd will not be starting home detention just days before Christmas.

“I’m complimentary of the judge with his decision. I think it was the right call. And you know, we’d all know she’s going to get out at some point, but I think the timing right now was bad for the family of the victims. They’re just going through all - you know - it’s something you just don’t get over,” remarked Marrs.

The judge wrote, in part, that allowing Shepherd to start a community corrections home detention earlier than scheduled was not the court’s intention and is not the purpose of a community transition program, even though Shepherd is eligible.

Next March, Marrs says Shepherd will start with roughly three years of in-home detention while wearing a GPS-monitoring ankle bracelet .

Once that portion of her sentence is complete, she will serve three years probation.

Shepherd’s driver’s license is suspended until 2032.

