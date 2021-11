MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a playful pup who loves toys, then you’ll want to meet Starla.

She’s 8-years-old and is currently looking for a forever home.

If you’re interested in adopting Starla, or any other pet at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, you can fill out an application online by clicking here.

