21-year-old seriously injured in Goshen shooting

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a 21-year-old male was shot in Goshen.

At 12:36 P.M. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Indiana Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found a 21-year-old male inside of a truck with a gunshot wound.

A witness who lives in the area told us that the shooting started across the street from West Goshen Elementary School and continued down North Indiana Avenue.

“He was in the middle of the street, and then I seen another truck going around, uh, hitting the corner, and he was going, driving real fast, and so I come out you know and I just throw up my hands like you know, ‘what’s going on out here?’,” said Dylan Johnson.

Johnson found a part of the truck involved in the incident in his yard, which led him to investigate the scene himself.

“I automatically knew something was goin on and I heard a bunch of sirens so I kinda just followed them with the piece,” Johnson said. “I showed the uh, the officers, I said ‘Hey this didn’t start here, you know, this started over by the elementary school, is where all the shots took place.’”

The Goshen Police Department told us that the 21-year-old victim was flown to a local hospital with serious injuries, and that they located bullet holes in several nearby homes as well as an additional damaged car.

The police department said that it appears to be an isolated incident, so there is no immediate danger to the public.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit.

