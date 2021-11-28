Winter Wonderland Pop-Up at the Morris Inn features special menu

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Winter Wonderland is taking place at the Wind Family Fireside Terrace, outside the Morris Inn, in South Bend.

The Pop-Up event features a tented space that can be rented out for special events during the week, and on Saturdays and Sundays, it is open to public.

The Winter Wonderland Pop-Up also features a special menu that can only be ordered from within the tent.

Some of the items on the menu include; ‘warm snacks’ like, pretzel bites with cheese and stout fondue, ‘hot sips’ like warm spiced apple cider, special cocktails like the caramel apple whiskey sour, gingerbread house kits, and a hot chocolate bar.

“She put together a lot of the drinks on our menu, her and the rest of the bartenders back there and all the drinks... My favorite are all of them. All five of them are really good. What I really love about it is that you have to come into this whimsical, beautiful Winter Wonderland to get the drinks, as well as the appetizers. They’re handcrafted just for these four walls,” says Rakell Henderson, the manager at Rohr’s at the Morris Inn.

You can find more information on the Winter Wonderland Pop-Up, including the full menu, by visiting the Morris Inn website here: Hotel Happenings | Morris Inn | University of Notre Dame (nd.edu)

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.