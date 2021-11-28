Advertisement

Winter Wonderland Pop-Up at the Morris Inn features special menu

By Samantha Albert
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Winter Wonderland is taking place at the Wind Family Fireside Terrace, outside the Morris Inn, in South Bend.

The Pop-Up event features a tented space that can be rented out for special events during the week, and on Saturdays and Sundays, it is open to public.

The Winter Wonderland Pop-Up also features a special menu that can only be ordered from within the tent.

Some of the items on the menu include; ‘warm snacks’ like, pretzel bites with cheese and stout fondue, ‘hot sips’ like warm spiced apple cider, special cocktails like the caramel apple whiskey sour, gingerbread house kits, and a hot chocolate bar.

“She put together a lot of the drinks on our menu, her and the rest of the bartenders back there and all the drinks... My favorite are all of them. All five of them are really good. What I really love about it is that you have to come into this whimsical, beautiful Winter Wonderland to get the drinks, as well as the appetizers. They’re handcrafted just for these four walls,” says Rakell Henderson, the manager at Rohr’s at the Morris Inn.

You can find more information on the Winter Wonderland Pop-Up, including the full menu, by visiting the Morris Inn website here: Hotel Happenings | Morris Inn | University of Notre Dame (nd.edu)

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in South Bend on Thursday.
One dead in South Bend shooting
31-year-old inmate, Joshua Cassel faces 4 new felony charges after detectives learned he made...
St. Joseph Co. Jail inmate charged with four felonies in murder-for-hire scheme
A police car
S.B.P.D. investigating shooting on Hollywood Place
An arrest has been made.
Mishawaka man charged in murder-for-hire scheme
First Alert Forecast: Slick travel Saturday night
First Alert Forecast: Slick travel Saturday night

Latest News

Man dies in early morning crash
One person dies in early morning LaPorte County crash
Small Business Saturday - clipped version
Small Business Saturday - clipped version
Winter Wonderland at the Morris Inn
Winter Wonderland at the Morris Inn
Purdue honors Mike Hoffman - clipped version
Purdue honors Mike Hoffman - clipped version