One person dies in early morning LaPorte County crash

La Porte Co., Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after crashing early this morning in LaPorte County.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Anthony A. Rosa of Springfield, Mass.

Just before 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the area of U.S. 35 and C.R. 400 North in rural Center Township in regards to a crash.

A red 2002 Ford Focus crossed over the double yellow line into the northbound lane and lost control of the vehicle, colliding into a mailbox and garbage can.

The vehicle continued drifting off the roadway, colliding with two trees before stopping against a utility pole.

Toxicology results are pending.

