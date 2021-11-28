One person dies in early morning LaPorte County crash
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
La Porte Co., Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after crashing early this morning in LaPorte County.
The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Anthony A. Rosa of Springfield, Mass.
Just before 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the area of U.S. 35 and C.R. 400 North in rural Center Township in regards to a crash.
A red 2002 Ford Focus crossed over the double yellow line into the northbound lane and lost control of the vehicle, colliding into a mailbox and garbage can.
The vehicle continued drifting off the roadway, colliding with two trees before stopping against a utility pole.
Toxicology results are pending.
