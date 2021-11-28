Northridge Raiders fall in state championship, 45-14

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Northridge Raiders fell in their first-ever appearance in the Class 4A State Championship to Mount Vernon, 45-14, on Saturday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Raiders found themselves down 20-0 to the best offense in the state by the second quarter. Under two minutes to go, Tagg Gott connected with Jethro Hochstetler for the 23-yard touchdown to get Northridge on the board.

From there, Mt. Vernon scored 25 unanswered points until Peyton Shook had a 45-yard pick six to get the Raiders back on the board.

Northridge ultimately fell, 45-14.

“This is the first time in school history that anything like this has been done,” first-year head coach Chad Eppley said. “We’ve had other teams go to state and things like that which is phenomenal for school, but the fact that a football program can come down here and represent the little town of Middlebury, the school of Northridge High School, the way that they have is phenomenal.”

The Raiders finished the season with a 10-5 record.

“The whole fact that I get to hang out with these kids and play football with these kids that I’ve been playing with since third grade, it’s just insane,” lineman Evan Kaehr said. “I walked up to them after and I was like, ‘Guys, I love you guys so much. Like, when we were little we didn’t think we would get here and look where we are. There’s no need to be crying, we accomplished a dream.’ So it just means the world that I was able to play with those group of guys over anyone else.”

There will be a community trophy celebration on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Northridge Middle School Main Gym.

