Advertisement

No. 6 Notre Dame beats Stanford 45-14, awaits playoff fate

Notre Dame's Michael Mayer, left, is tackled by Stanford's Ethan Bonner during the first half...
Notre Dame's Michael Mayer, left, is tackled by Stanford's Ethan Bonner during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)(Jed Jacobsohn | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) - Jack Coan threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score and No. 6 Notre Dame finished off the regular season with a 45-14 victory over Stanford to keep its playoff hopes alive.

The Fighting Irish won their final seven games following a home loss to Cincinnati but will likely need some help next week to get into the College Football Playoff for the third time in the past four seasons.

Stanford lost its seventh straight game to end the season for its longest losing streak and most losses in a season since a 1-11 campaign in 2006.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/27/2021 11:23:08 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in South Bend on Thursday.
One dead in South Bend shooting
31-year-old inmate, Joshua Cassel faces 4 new felony charges after detectives learned he made...
St. Joseph Co. Jail inmate charged with four felonies in murder-for-hire scheme
A police car
S.B.P.D. investigating shooting on Hollywood Place
An arrest has been made.
Mishawaka man charged in murder-for-hire scheme
First Alert Forecast: Becoming blustery Sunday with a few snowflakes
First Alert Forecast: Becoming blustery Sunday with a few snowflakes

Latest News

Irish hold on for 64-62 win over No. 16 Beavers
Michigan State players celebrate following an NCAA college football game against Penn State,...
No. 12 Michigan State bounces back, beats Penn State 30-27
Purdue players lift the Old Oaken Bucket after they defeated Indiana 44-7 in an NCAA college...
Purdue takes back Old Oaken Bucket with 44-7 rout of Indiana
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an...
Michigan beats Ohio State 42-27, ends 8-game skid in rivalry