Advertisement

No. 12 Michigan State bounces back, beats Penn State 30-27

Michigan State players celebrate following an NCAA college football game against Penn State,...
Michigan State players celebrate following an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 30-27. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Payton Thorne threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to lead No. 12 Michigan State to a 30-27 victory over Penn State.

Kennett Walker III rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries as the Spartans bounced back from last week’s 56-7 loss to Ohio State.

Michigan State finished undefeated at home for the first time since 2015.

Sean Clifford threw three touchdown passes, two to Jahan Dotson, for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State closed out the regular season with five losses in its last seven games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/27/2021 7:09:21 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in South Bend on Thursday.
One dead in South Bend shooting
31-year-old inmate, Joshua Cassel faces 4 new felony charges after detectives learned he made...
St. Joseph Co. Jail inmate charged with four felonies in murder-for-hire scheme
A police car
S.B.P.D. investigating shooting on Hollywood Place
An arrest has been made.
Mishawaka man charged in murder-for-hire scheme
First Alert Forecast: Slick travel Saturday night
First Alert Forecast: Slick travel Saturday night

Latest News

Purdue players lift the Old Oaken Bucket after they defeated Indiana 44-7 in an NCAA college...
Purdue takes back Old Oaken Bucket with 44-7 rout of Indiana
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an...
Michigan beats Ohio State 42-27, ends 8-game skid in rivalry
It’s Northridge’s first ever appearance in the big game.
‘Why not us?:’ Northridge football motto helps get Raiders to state
Irish fall to Bulldogs in OT, 71-67