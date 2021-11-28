Advertisement

Michael Mayer sets Notre Dame record for most tight end receptions in a single season

Notre Dame's Michael Mayer is tackled by Stanford's Kyu Blu Kelly during the first half of an...
Notre Dame's Michael Mayer is tackled by Stanford's Kyu Blu Kelly during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)(Jed Jacobsohn | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
STANFORD, Ca. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football finished the regular season 11-1 thanks to a 45-14 victory at Stanford.

But the game was also history making for one member of the blue and gold.

Michael Mayer set a program record in the fourth quarter for most receptions in a single season by a tight end with 64.

He surpasses Tyler Eifert’s record from 2011.

Mayer finished the night with nine catches for 105 yards, tying a record for most receptions in a game by a tight end.

“Obviously got a year left here, but I’m just so appreciative of what everybody has kind of done for me here,” Mayer said. “Coach Rees, Coach McNulty, Coach Kelly, Coach Taylor, kind of all the offensive coaches. They have game in game out put an awesome game plan in for me, an awesome game plan in for the offense. I don’t beat this record without any of those coaches.”

He currently leads all power five tight ends in receptions per game and receiving yards per game.

Yet he wasn’t named a finalist for the Mackey Award given to the country’s best tight end.

With that being said, head coach Brian Kelly has high praise for Mayer.

“He’s one of the best, if not the best, tight ends that I’ve ever coached at Notre Dame, and we’ve had some great tight ends,” Kelly said. “He’s complete in every facet. He’s a beast in line blocking, he’s a guy that you double, he finds himself open, he’s a leader both on and off the field, he’s a difference maker down the field, vertically, option routes.”

Mayer said the record isn’t just broken by him, but the entire team.

