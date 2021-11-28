Granger house fire burns down roof, none hurt

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire crews are investigating a house fire that happened Saturday night.

A fire marshal on scene tells 16 News Now a call about the fire came in around 7:00 p.m. this evening in the 10-thousand block of Brummitt Rd.

Fortunately, no one was inside the house at the time of the fire because the house was undergoing renovations.

The fire burned long enough to collapse the roof.

“What happens sometimes is people smell wood burning and they think somebody just has a fire burning in the fireplace so they don’t think anything of it. But in this case, there was a fire in the center of the building,” Clay Fire Dept. Marshal Dave Cherrone said. “If you have neighbors that don’t normally have fires in their fireplaces this time of year and you smell wood burning just step out and take a look around.”

Cherrone tells us it likely won’t be safe enough to enter the house and investigate what may have caused the flames until Sunday morning.

We’ll continue to bring you updates right here on 16 News Now.

